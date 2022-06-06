Two men found guilty of 2018 murder

Two Kingston men, who were today found guilty of gunning down a man in his home four years ago and injuring his young son, were remanded for sentencing in the Home Circuit Court on July 19.

Hussein Green, otherwise called 'Shiny', 31, boat repairman, and Delano Robinson otherwise called 'Sammo', 25, mason, both of Harbour View addresses in Kingston, were found guilty of the murder of Lorenzo Hinds by Justice Chester Stamp following a two-week Bench trial.

The duo was also convicted of wounding with intent, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

The prosecution led evidence that on February 2, 2018, Hinds and his family, including his son and his mother, were home sleeping when Green and Robinson along with three other men who were armed with guns kicked open their door and fired gunshots, hitting Hinds all over his body.

During the attack, the boy was shot to the right side of his face, neck, and right shoulder and was rushed to the Bustamante Hospital for Children where he was treated and admitted in a stable condition.

According to the child's mother, on hearing the gunshots, she jumped from the bed, ran through the kitchen, jumped a fence and hid under the cellar.

Her partner had also jumped up from the bed and had tried to flee but was shot and fell to the ground.

Following the shooting, the woman summoned the police who assisted the injured man and his son to the hospital but the elder male was pronounced dead.

The case was investigated, and the two men were subsequently arrested and charged after they were positively identified during an identification parade.

Following their convictions today, Justice Stamp ordered a social inquiry report and their antecedents, before remanding them.

- Tanesha Mundle

