Clarendon teacher held after 14-y-o girl found at his home gets $2 million bail

The Clarendon teacher who was arrested after a 14-year-old girl who had been missing was found at his home has been granted $2 million bail.

David Osbourne, 34, was offered bail last Friday and was ordered to return to the Lionel Town Parish Court in Clarendon on July 21

He is charged with sexual grooming, abduction of a person under 16, having sexual intercourse with a person under age 16 and grievous sexual assault.

The offences allegedly took place between 2019 and 2022.

On May 19 this year, the girl left her home and did not return.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

It is reported that on May 21 the girl was found at Osbourne's home in Clarendon and he was arrested and charged.

His attorney Dwight Reece, in applying for bail, told the judge that there was no risk that could not be managed.

Senior Parish Judge Dahlia Findlay, in granting bail, ordered that Osbourne should live outside of Clarendon.

He was also ordered not to have any contact with the complainant.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.