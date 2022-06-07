Murder, kidnapping trial of alleged Bobo Gang members set for today

The trial of the four alleged members of the Bobo Gang charged in connection with a 2011 double murder in Russia, Westmoreland is set to get underway this morning in the Home Circuit Court.

The defendants, Ian Barrett, Jermaine James, Dwayne Drummond and Dwayne Williams, are facing murder and conspiracy charges in relation to the murder of 24-year-old taxi driver Kaymian Munroe and 22-year-old cooking gas salesman, Rohan Jones.

Yesterday, a seven-member jury, consisting of four men and three women, was empanelled before presiding judge Justice Leighton Pusey.

The prosecution's opening statement was scheduled to follow the juror selection but was delayed as a result of discussions in law that were being engaged in by the defence and prosecution.

The jurors, as a result, were dismissed for the day while Barrett, James and Drummond were remanded and bail was extended for Williams.

Allegations are that both men were slain by the quartet and that before the businessman was killed, they had kidnapped him and demanded a $200,000 ransom for his return.

Jones had reportedly hired Munroe to assist him with the delivery of cooking gas but while in the Russia community on May 9, were held up by gunmen.

The gunmen reportedly demanded money and when it was not met, they shot and killed Munroe when he tried to escape.

It is further alleged that they then kidnapped Jones and later demanded $200,000 for his return, but his body was found three days later in bushes along Wharf Road in Savanna-la-Mar.

Police had theorised that Jones was killed on the same day he was kidnapped despite attempts by the alleged kidnappers to collect the ransom from family members.

Following the double murder, Barrett, Drummond, and James were later apprehended by the police and charged along with Williams, who surrendered after he was listed as a person of interest in the case.

Shortly after, another alleged gang member, Adrian Spence, 21, of Whitehall in Negril, who was said to be involved in the double murder, was killed during an alleged shoot-out with the police in Negril.

Attorney-at-law Anthony Williams is representing Barrett, Christopher Townsend is representing Williams and Drummond is being represented by Shadae Bailey.

Clive Mullings is representing James.

