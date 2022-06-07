School is Cool at Morant Bay High

Students and staff at the Morant Bay High School (MBHS) in St Thomas will now enjoy cooler face-to-face sessions with the donation of some 100 wall-mount fans, made by the institution’s alumni association.

The contribution was made as part of the association’s School is Cool project, which aims to create a more comfortable learning environment for students, especially in light of the discomfort associated with mask wearing.

The announcement was met with applause from the students who had gathered on the compound’s main area for the handover.

Describing the initiative as a ‘fan fair’, the president of the alumni body said, “We are going to continue to ensure that every single classroom at this school is outfitted with fans or air condition units, and we will be working with the school to ensure that this school is really cool and that the students can learn in comfort.”

The presentation was made on Wednesday during a ceremony held to unveil upgrades made to the backdrop of the stage area at the school.

The paint job features a 3D mural including Morant Bay High’s crest and Latin motto, Carpe Diem, which encourages students to make the best of each day.

This too, according to Anderson, was an initiative of the MBHS Alumni Association.

“We call it the Presidents’ Project, that is, all the presidents, past and present, have contributed to the beautiful backdrop,” he said, adding that the initiative is a gift to the school, which celebrated its 60th anniversary last year.

Anderson also revealed that the project is valued at some $700,000, inclusive of contributions from alumni chapters all over the world.

In her expression of gratitude, Acting Principal Marsha Ford-Bryan said: “Now when you look at the backdrop of the stage where we host many of our ceremonies and activities, you will see the emblem, the symbol of loyalty, passion and dedication to the Morant Bay High School. It gives us a stately look, which is what we are going for as the major educational institution in the east.”

She continued: “They also are ensuring that the environment in which our students are being educated is comfortable … We appreciate the alumni.”

The principal, who spoke on the importance of partnership, thanked the association for its continued vested interest in the institution and encouraged the current students to follow suit in the future.

Among a few of the school’s outstanding alumni are Olympic Gold medallist Hansle Parchment, who was present at the handover; parliamentarian Juliet Cuthbert; Medical Association of Jamaica President, Brian James; and award-winning journalist Dionne Jackson Miller.

