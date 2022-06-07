St James mother charged over fatal house fire no-show in court

Christiann Johnson, the woman charged with manslaughter after her two children were killed in a house fire in St James last May, failed to appear in court today.

Johnson's attorney Martyn Thomas told parish judge Kaysha Grant that he has been unable to make contact with her despite several attempts.

She is out on station bail.

During today's court proceedings, Grant was told that Johnson's bail bond was not placed in the prosecution's case file.

As a result, at Thomas' request, Grant set the matter for mention on Thursday, June 9 for the issue to be rectified.

She did not issue a bench warrant for Johnson's arrest.

“I cannot order a warrant without the bond as the proper endorsement is not before the court. The matter is set for June 9 for those issues to be addressed, and if there are bonds, get them there on the file,” Grant told the clerk of court before adjourning the matter.

It is being alleged that on May 19, 2021, Johnson left her three-year-old and one-year-old children alone at their board house in Barrett Hall, St James and went to a nearby shop to buy items.

Shortly after, she received word that the house was on fire with the children trapped inside.

A team from the Jamaica Fire Brigade helped to battle the blaze, and in the aftermath, the two children's charred remains were found among the rubble.

Johnson was subsequently arrested and charged.

- Christopher Thomas

