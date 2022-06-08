Call for owners of stolen vehicles to come forward
Published:Wednesday | June 8, 2022 | 1:56 PM
Members of the public who had a Suzuki Vitatra motor vehicle stolen are being asked to contact the police's Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC).
The police indicated that cops recovered two Suzuki Vitatra motor vehicles - one red and the other black.
The models of the vehicles are between 2008 and 2014.
How to contact C-TOC
Call 876-922-2373 or 876-922-7322
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.