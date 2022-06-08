Police say reports of a shooting in Spanish Town false

The police are refuting claims being circulated on social media platforms that there was a shooting in Spanish town, St Catherine.

They say the assertions are false.

However, the police say cops have heightened their presence in Spanish Town and its environs.

There has been tension is sections of Spanish Town due to going gang conflict.

