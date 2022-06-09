Corporate Hands | FLOW a proud sponsor of GGAA

FLOW Jamaica continues to be a proud sponsor and congratulates the recipients of the annual Governor General’s Achievement Awards (GGAA). This year, 40 recipients of the prestigious awards across Cornwall, Middlesex and Surrey were honoured for excellence in academics, community service and leadership, at a ceremony on May 26, at King’s House. GGAA recipients from the county of Cornwall join Sir Patrick Allen, Lady Allen and county custodes in a photo op following the May 26 awards ceremony at King’s House. Ceila Morgan (standing left), Flow’s Manager, Communications represents the communications and entertainment company, a GGAA sponsor.