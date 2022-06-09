Residents playing again as peace returns to Norwood – Chang

WESTERN BUREAU:

ALMOST A year following the declaration of a zone of special operations (ZOSO) in Norwood, St James, National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang says the security intervention has restored a sense of hope among the residents who were previously trapped in deadly gang conflicts.

Prior to June 20 last year, internal gang-related conflicts reigned supreme, accounting for some 15 murders from 14 incidents of shootings in the Norwood space, which prompted the security forces to seek help from Prime Minister Andrew Holness for the declaration of the ZOSO.

The zone was declared on June 20, 2021, and the country was informed that since 2019, there have been 66 murders recorded and that the community was home to the operation of six gangs whose criminal activities were impacting the wider police division of St James.

“It has been very peaceful in the area with a lot of community interactions. In fact, they are playing together again and that’s very positive,” Chang said.

“So far, the community has been very quiet and has been very positive in their reception of the security forces. We haven’t had any quarrels with them as has happened elsewhere,” Chang said recently in a Gleaner interview.

In the western Kingston community of Denham Town, where similar operations are being carried out over the last five years, there have been several murders within that space, coupled with some recent clashes between Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) personnel and residents.

In one widely circulated video, a man and woman were seen tussling with a soldier and were later detained. In a second video, a woman, who is said to be pregnant, was captured confronting a soldier before being pushed and kicked at by another JDF member.

“Some of the officers (in Norwood) feel that they’re not doing anything because they have nothing to do,” the national security minister argued.

He said Norwood is a community that has a large population of working people, “so it’s just a matter of maintaining a level of order between the various factions”. The disorder, he said, was initiated largely because of increased lotto scamming activities, which is part of the Montego Bay underworld.

The ZOSOs operate under a three-pronged approach – clear, hold and build. According to Chang, who is also the member of parliament for the St James North West constituency, the build phase is just coming on stream.

Under the build phase, state-operated social intervention agencies will implement several projects to enhance the aesthetics of the community and to improve the lives of residents. Chief among the physical and social intervention will be the regularisation of potable water in the community.

But Chang told The Gleaner that for the most part, the community is illegally connected to water mains from other communities.

“They do have a supply up there, but it is not legitimate. They are taking water from elsewhere and running their own pipelines, so we want to structure that into a formal system,” he explained. “Formalising the various aspects of the community is important in ensuring that there is sustainability, with order up there.”

Along with fixing the water problem, Chang said there are a few minor roads that will be rehabilitated, which are critical and are of strategic value to the effective policing of the space.

