Special-needs students at Windsor gifted fruit garden

Securing the future of some 46 special-needs students in Clarendon is how Juliet Francis-Christian, unit supervisor at the Denbigh-based Windsor School of Special Education, describes the prospects for the start of a fruit garden project at the school.

The project, which is being undertaken in phases, began on Labour Day, May 23, and is being spearheaded by the May Pen Development Area Committee (DAC).

“Agriculture is the way forward, and our students are from the rural areas, so teaching them that skill from now, it’s going to be very productive for them. It’s also an entrepreneurship job they can start from now. This [project] is a boost ... a big boost,” an enthused Francis-Christian told The Gleaner.

She added that the school is “excited” about the venture, and will be utilising a “hands on approach” to see to its fruition, as students will be involved in the plants’ care and maintenance processes.

“It’s going to be a teaching process for them, because when they leave here, they go to the secondary unit where they will be involved in agriculture, so this new venture is a transition for them. The vice principal is also very happy because transition is not easy for our students, so being involved in a skilled area is a plus, because we are going to do an integrated approach and incorporate agriculture into the lessons,” said Francis-Christian.

President of the May Pen DAC, Romeo Mitchell, said the geographic location of the institution made it ideal for the agriculture-based project, citing close proximity to the Rural Agricultural Development Authority, Jamaica Agricultural Society and the Denbigh Agricultural Showgrounds.

“These are all agencies that could help with a fruit garden, so I spoke with the team at the May Pen DAC, and we said we’re gonna take on this project.”

Mitchell said after discussions, the team decided they would also give the school a face-lift by renovating the entrance to the school and repainting the building. Mitchell lauded First Heritage Cooperative (FHC) Credit Union, May Pen branch, which came on board to support the initiative.

Norman Williams, May Pen branch manager, told The Gleaner that the FHC is mandated to support charitable ventures, especially those that will enact change in the lives of children with special needs. In December last year, students of the May Pen, Clarendon unit of the Lister Mair/Gilby High School for the Deaf benefited from a tablet donation, courtesy of FHC. Williams said some 43 disabled students would have benefited under the initiative.

Speaking of the Windsor school project, Williams said: “For special needs students, we believe the opportunities for them are not as great as other children and, therefore, we believe that FHC partnering with the May Pen DAC can better the lives of these children, so that’s why we put in the efforts.”

