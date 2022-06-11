J’can is new director of Caribbean Community Affairs

Washington, DC: Jamaica-born Natalee S. Snider has been named as the new director of the Mayor’s Office on Caribbean Community Affairs (MOCCA).

The announcement made by Mayor Muriel E. Bowser, on Thursday, follows her declaration of June as Immigrant Heritage Month.

She added, “We look forward to the work that the Mayor’s Office on Caribbean Community Affairs will do to support DC’s Caribbean community and advance our DC values.”

“We are a stronger and more vibrant city because of the contributions of our immigrant communities.”

Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Snider migrated to Washington, DC. She began her career at an accounting firm in Southeast DC with the summer youth employment programme, and has also served as a COVID-19 contact trace force investigator with the DC department of health.

A US Air Force veteran, she has spent most of her career advocating for her community, and is passionate about helping constituents – especially fellow Caribbean Americans across Washington, DC – navigate local government and private business.

She was twice elected and served as member and vice-chair of Advisory Neighborhood Commission (ANC4B), from 2017 to 2019, and has also contributed significant volunteer hours to public policy, community organising, and constituent engagement across the district.