Three men shot on Jones Avenue in Spanish Town

Three men were shot and injured on Jones Avenue in Spanish Town, St Catherine this evening.

The incident happened around 8:27 p.m., police sources say.

The Corporate Communications Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force confirmed the shooting as non-fatal but said it had no further details.

It's understood that two of the men were on the roadside and a third was returning from a shop when a motorcar drove up with men abroad who fired on them.

They sustained multiple injuries.

One man reportedly drove himself to the hospital, while the other two were assisted.

The attackers escaped.

