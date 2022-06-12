RJRGLEANER committed to celebrating the great contributions being made by Jamaicans at every level

Now in its 42nd year, the RJRGLEANER Honour Awards continues its time-honoured tradition of recognising the initiative, accomplishment and courage of individuals and organisations that have contributed significantly to improving Jamaica’s quality of life, at any time in the preceding year, or are likely to bring about such a change in the immediate future.

Starting this week, the 13 Category and Special Award recipients for 2021 will be introduced across The Gleaner’s multimedia platforms – including print, eGleaner, website and social media – and on TVJ.

The category recipients will vie for the coveted RG Platinum Award, the winner of which will be revealed during a special presentation on TVJ, The Gleaner’s YouTube channel and all social media platforms on June 27.

The event will be a celebration of all the recipients and the inspiring work that they continue to do to support Jamaica’ growth and development as a nation.

Since 1979, the RJRGLEANER Honour Awards has been presented to persons and organisations that made and will make the greatest contribution to national life.

Through its selection committee, headed by Douglas Orane, the RJRGLEANER Communications Group has consistently identified persons and organisations that have been supporting important areas of development through their direct involvement – the spin-offs of which are invaluable.

“It continues to be a pleasure to discuss the nominees with such a well-informed and patriotic committee. Each year we are reminded of the many great contributions being made by Jamaicans at every level – whether they receive awards or not through the programme. I wish for them and the award recipients continuing success,” said Orane.

The categories in which awards are being presented for 2021 are:

• Arts and Culture

• Public Service

• Sports

• Education

• Science and Technology

• Voluntary Service

• Health and Wellness

• Business

Because the COVID-19 pandemic brought the entertainment industry to a virtual standstill last year, there will be no award for that category. However, the selection committee looks forward to identifying a recipient in entertainment for 2022.

The 2021 RG Platinum winner, to be announced at the June 27 Gala Event, will join the company of past recipients such as The Jamaica Stock Exchange, Representatives of Frontline Workers in Jamaica, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Tessanne Chin, Digicel, Hon Usain Bolt, Prof the Hon Ralston ‘Rex’ Nettleford, and The Jamaica Library Service.

“Every day, through the strength of our media platforms, we continue to earn the nation’s trust as we record the positive and negative aspects of our national life. Our responsibility doesn’t end there. We must also examine, package, and highlight the progress of persons and organisations in our society who, true to our national pledge, are ‘working diligently and creatively’ towards Jamaica’s prosperity,” stated Gary Allen, CEO of the RJRGLEANER Communications Group.

“This remains important to us as a group, even as technology expands the ways in which we serve our various audiences in Jamaica and the diaspora.”

As the RJRGLEANER Communications Group celebrates the 2021 recipients this month, it looks forward to receiving nominations for the 2022 RJRGLEANER Honour Awards.

