Bar Par sets the ball rolling on entertainment events

The Ackee Pod Bar in Linstead, St Catherine, was abuzz for the staging of an entertainment event called ‘Bar Par’ recently.

There was excitement in the air and patrons were seen enjoying themselves. They were thankful for the opportunity to link up after restrictions were imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When The Gleaner team visited the venue, the people were seen engaging in domino, dance and water-drinking competitions.

Careen Brown journeyed from Sunshine Bar in Kingston to Linstead and was pleased with the activities. She hopes that these activities will happen more often as the country slowly returns to some form of normality.

“I enjoyed myself tonight although I could not manage one more dance, as my knee gave way,’’ Brown said. ‘’My spouse went to one [event] in St Ann last week and it seems like fun. I am here and I really like it very much, I hope it can be an islandwide event to help us recoup the losses which happened during the lockdown.”’

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

There were samples of Gorilla Jack herbal tonic being given [away], which was a hit among the males.

‘’This product is getting rave reviews. We are here tonight, and the patrons who sample it really love it. It is a product that builds the body’s immune system. it is duly tested, and is doing very well,’’ Qusedon Jones, who was representing Gorilla Jack, said.

CREATE NETWORK

The owners of Ackee Pod Bar informed that the aim of the event was to encourage networking of those in bar entertainment business.

Patrons not only got a dose of entertainment, but were given prizes which consisted of shirts, liquor, and water . The winner of the domino competition won a bucket of liquor and souvenirs.

‘’The bar owners really need something to enjoy and the Bar Par concept is the answer. We need to have more of these events in Linstead as nothing nah gwaan. I feel good that I have won these token as it was all in good fun,’’ Nadine Butler said.

The series of entertainment events is being sponsored by Bar Cirkle (formerly Bar Central) and there are plans to take the events to other parishes.

There were also representatives from Victoria Mutual Building Society, who engaged the bar owners on pension plans and other savings options.

rasbert.turner@gleanerjm.com