Several injured in motor vehicle accident in Manchester 

Approximately six persons were rushed to the Mandeville Regional Hospital in Manchester after sustaining injuries in an accident along the Gutters main road in the parish today.

According to an eyewitness, at around 3:00 pm, a public passenger Toyota Voxy that plies the Alligator Pond to Mandeville route collided with a Toyota Vitz along the main road, after one of the vehicles lost control.

The police are advising motorists to use the Montpelier scheme as the alternate route until further notice.

- Tamara Bailey

