MP Grange responds to reports One Order Gang behind Spanish Town violence

Member of Parliament for St Catherine Central Olivia 'Babsy' Grange says she has not heard any reports from communities in her constituency suggesting that the One Order Gang is behind the latest upsurge of violence in Spanish Town.

Following yesterday's shooting spree that left three dead, the Jamaica Constabulary Force said an internal feud in the gang that started from September last year is to be blamed.

Grange, who is also the Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, toured some areas of the constituency today, along with National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang and Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson.

"I am not involved in any gang. So, I can't tell you if it it's a breakaway faction from a gang," she said when questioned on the matter. "Once there are incidents that are connected to communities that are in strong support of the Jamaica Labour Party, then the elements that are involved are labelled One Order."

"But, what I can tell you, I haven't heard the name One Order called in the communities around for a long time, they have been focused on how they can improve their lives."

According to Grange, the conflict originated from an adjoining constituency and spilled over into her constituency when persons moved in.

"A section of the constituency was attacked and once that happens then the situation gets tense. Working closely with the police, I have tried my best to ensure that there is no reprisal," she said.

The Member of Parliament said she condemned the killings and criminal activities taking place.

The Police Commissioner said Tuesday the conflict had its genesis at 31 St John's Road in the St Catherine South Central constituency, and has since spread to sections of St Catherine Central including Railway Lane.

Meanwhile, Grange has touted her social intervention programmes in the communities that she claimed are making a difference in the lives of residents.

Last night, the police imposed 48-hour curfews in Tawes Pen, Job Lane, 31 St John's Road and Railway Lane will be under curfew for the next two days.

Another major criminal organisation, the Clansman Gang, is also based in St Catherine.

