Man charged for Kingston 14 double murder

Detectives assigned to the Kingston Western Division have charged a man for a double murder that was committed in February.

Charged is 25-year-old Paul Dawson, otherwise called 'Little Paul', of Pink Lane, Kingston 14.

He is accused of killing 50-year-old Carlton Armstrong of Bond Street, Kingston 14 and 21-year-old Orland Turner of Freeman Hall, Albert town, Trelawny.

The police report that on the afternoon in question persons were sitting along a roadway when they were attacked by Dawson and other armed men who opened fire at them.

The injured men were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Dawson was apprehended on Friday, June 10 and was charged on Thursday, June 16 after a question and answer session.

