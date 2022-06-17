Update | Body found at car wash along St John's Road in Spanish Town
Published:Friday | June 17, 2022 | 8:44 AM
The body of a man was discovered this morning by residents at a car wash along St John's Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine.
He has been identified as 30-year-old Rayon Daley of a Bog Walk address in the parish.
Daley's body was found with multiple gunshot wounds covered under palm tree leaves.
The police have determined that he was killed elsewhere and dumped at the car wash.
- Ruddy Mathison
