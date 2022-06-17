Provisions under the Constitution governing SOE need ‘clarification and redefinition’ – PM

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the provisions under the Constitution which govern the use of a state of public emergency need "clarification and redefinition".

His comment follows the declaration of a State of Public Emergency for the parish of St Catherine which has so far recorded 128 murders since January, representing an over 30 per cent increase year on year.

There are also 12 active gang conflicts in the parish, according to Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson.

"We always welcome the court's clarification because it makes it easier for us to define policy. So, we welcome the guidance of the court," said Holness.

"But we also recognise the threats that exist to the democracy that we have now are quite different from when the Constitution was concerned. It is a different time. The Constitution was conceived when the threat actors were easily identified. They were sometimes extra territorial. They were states themselves," he added.

He said currently "threat actors" are embedded within the society and more often than not are citizens whose actions are to control territories within the country and create enterprises out of criminal activities.

These, he said, include trafficking in narcotics, arms, human, as well as financial and cybercrimes.

"...In using the exceptional powers we have gone over and beyond to protect the rights of citizens and we always want to know if there are things we can do better and if the court can advise us and direct us as to how we can do better," he said.

"But in the interim, no one in Jamaica can say that Prime Minister Andrew Holness did not act and did what was necessary to protect innocent lives. I speak for the innocent citizens of the country. If others want to speak for the people who are creating crime or create an opportunity of blanket or protection for them to hide behind but you know that I care about your safety and your security and this Government is doing what it has to do."

