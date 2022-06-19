Alrick McKenzie takes ‘Love Zone’ to a new chapter!

After popular demands, viewers are in for yet another awesome experience with the return of ‘Love Zone – New Chapter’ with the very talented Alrick McKenzie this Sunday at 4 p.m. on Television Jamaica (TVJ).

‘Love Zone – New Chapter’ will bring to life couples’ most intimate love stories while answering your questions about finding true love, how to choose the right partner, dating, how to have a successful marriage, managing conflicts, sexual health, finances in relationships, family planning, and how to achieve happiness. It will show that each of us has the power to love, deserve to be loved, and that if you are single, there is someone out there just waiting for you!

“Love Zone is back, this time with a new chapter because so many persons have been asking what happened to Love Zone and confessing how much they looked forward to sitting down and sharing in persons’ love stories,” McKenzie, creator, executive producer, and host of the show said.

“The show has added a special segment where the couples get to ask each other real personal questions about their relationship, life, love and themselves, along with a lot more interesting exposés,” he said.

What makes this chapter even more interesting is that the couples have no idea what the questions will be until they choose the cards presented to them by the producer during the show. So while this promises to be lots of fun for both couples and viewers alike, it will also help couples learn new things about each other and identify areas of their relationship that need fixing. Areas that viewers, too, may be able to relate to in their own relationships and address accordingly.

“So you find that it is not just a show for entertainment,” McKenzie said. “It is a show about how persons can survive love in hard times, how they can rekindle love, and how they can stay together despite challenges,” he added. “Love Zone - New Chapter is definitely something that is needed now as it stirs up the heart to what true love should really be about.”

The show, which celebrates love in its purest form, is backed by a very catchy theme song done by recording artiste Christopher Martin.

‘Love Zone’ became a household name in Jamaica in July 2009 but ended its run in February 2017.

The half-hour docuseries was aired Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on CVM TV, amassing an audience of over 400,000 per week. The series later syndicated in Bermuda, Guyana, and on One Caribbean Television, reaching more Caribbean islands, the USA, and Canada.

Based on statistics from Marketing Strategy Limited, ‘Love Zone – New Chapter’ is set to reach a potential audience size of 823,267 this time around, capturing 55 per cent of viewership. It is set to be enjoyed by anyone from ages 15 to over 65.

The half-hour programme, another life-changing production of Absolut Ventures Limited, will feature couples from across Jamaica and will be aired every Sunday on TVJ at 4 p.m. with a rebroadcast Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m.

McKenzie, through his company, Absolut Ventures Limited, will be releasing several other television productions this year, including ‘Family Food Battle’, which will also be aired on TVJ this coming Sunday at 5:30 p.m.