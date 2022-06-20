Epican Jamaica unveils rare strains of cannabis

Epican Jamaica last week unveiled 16 rare strains of cannabis to the local market.

In October 1997, Epican Jamaica was one of the first two entities to have been granted licences by the Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA). Its president and co-founder, Dwayne McKenzie, was present to explain the properties of these new strains. There were challenges along the way, and the unveiling had been two years in the waiting, he said.

“A lot of times you see Epican do things and it’s a little bit ‘far-catching’, and that is because of the vision. The vision is not just for the local entity to survive, but for us to have the ability to be recognised on an international level [for] the significance of our culture, our intellectual property, owned by us and appreciated by the whole entire world; and that is the main vision we had from the get-go to now,” he said in his brief presentation, after which he screened a video of how the strains were produced and processed.

Reggae artiste and Epican brand ambassador Aidonia unveiled the new strains. Among the strains that Epican is introducing are Runtz, Blue Dream, Platinum Schoolgirl Cookies, Gorilla Glue 4, Zkittlez, Apple Fritter, Gelatti Cookies, Big Apple, Gelato 41, Premium Jack Herer, Super Sour Diesel, Gelato 33 and Biscotti.

THREE CATEGORIES

Other strains include Granddady Purple, Haze, Bubba Kush, Clementine, Peanut Butter Breath, Super OG and Epic Kush. Each of them falls within one of the three categories (sativa, indica, hybrid) of cannabis. According to the notes provided by Epican Jamaica, indica helps with relaxation and supports a healthy body; relieves spasm, stress and anxiety; and promotes restful sleep. Sativa helps to fit mood, increases creativity and energy, and relieves pain and nausea. Hybrid is a combination of both.

Dr Norman Dunn, minister of state in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, gave the keynote address. He noted that Epican “clearly is taking advantage of the uptick in the demand for cannabis products”, and that the industry is projected to grow from $28 billion in 2021 to $100 billion in 2028. He said he is aware of the challenges in the industry, but that the Government is implementing measures to foster its full potential.

“The ministry is collaborating with other government entities on several initiatives, which include fast-tracking new-product approvals, especially for cannabis manufacturers who want to diversity to access new market opportunities; in developing regulations of dosing standards for pills, tablets, in the medicinal cannabis trade … and closely monitor legislative changes in the US federal system, so that we can be ready to take advantage of the opportunities for banking and financing and market access,” Minister Dunn told the gathering.

“The ministry, along with JAMPRO and the CLA, is fast-tracking the finalisation of the import, [and] export regulations, hemp regulation, and amendments to the current interim regulations. We are also finalising regulations for the cultivator’s permit through the Cannabis Development Task Force. We will be working to promulgate a comprehensive national policy to develop a blueprint for the direction of this industry.”

