Former tourism minister Francis Tulloch has died

Former Minister of Tourism, Francis Tulloch, passed away earlier today. He was 81 years old.

The late attorney-at-law, who was first elected to Parliament in 1972, represented the St James Central constituency from 1976 to 1980 for the People's National Party.

He also served Hanover Eastern from 1993 to 1997 and St James North Western from 1997 to 2002.

Tulloch was appointed Minister of Tourism in 1997 and served in that capacity under the P.J. Patterson-led administration for two years.

The father of six was married to Doreen Perry-Tulloch at the time of his death. It is unclear how Tulloch died, however, several years ago he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

- Janet Silvera

