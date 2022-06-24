'A distinguished and exemplary campaign'...PM lauds Johnson Smith following secretary general defeat

Prime Minister Andrew Holness today commended Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson Smith for what he called a distinguished and exemplary campaign for Commonwealth secretary general.

Johnson Smith was defeated by the incumbent Baroness Patricia Scotland at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Rwanda today.

Scotland received 27 votes to Johnson Smith's 24.

“Jamaica remains deeply proud of Minister Johnson Smith and we are happy to have put forward such a strong credible and competent candidate,” Holness said in a statement.

“Her candidature won her the respect and admiration of many countries within our Commonwealth family and brought prominence to Jamaica and our ability to contest within such a large international institution,” Holness continued.

The Prime Minister extended congratulations to Scotland and expressed Jamaica's support for the Commonwealth.

“Jamaica continues to believe in the Commonwealth, its diversity and its potential to deliver for its people.”

