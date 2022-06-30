Devotion to God carried Eliza Young to 100

The secret to her long life and good health, reveals Eliza Ann Kennedy Young, is her devotion to God and the ability to discern when it was time to quit her strenuous job to follow Christ wholeheartedly.

Young retired from her job at a poultry-processing facility in her hometown of Spring Village, St Catherine, after 22 years of service.

“If I remained there, I wouldn’t be alive,” she said in a recent Gleaner interview.

Young, who turns 100 today and who has outlived all eight of her siblings, made this life-changing decision and never looked back, as the move allowed her to pursue the things that she enjoys most.

“I was more interested in church and to become deaconess, and all these things,” she said, as the work of the Lord intrigued her more.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Over the years, Young took to looking after the elderly and would routinely visit, by bicycle, the sick and bed-ridden as one of her many outreach efforts, providing assistance by performing tasks like bathing, laundry, and hair-combing, among other things.

“It was my delight, I love doing that,” said Young, who claimed late United States Secretary of State Colin Powell as a relative. Her grandmother was Aniliza Powell, cousin to the former American army general’s father.

Aside from her outreach efforts, Young put all of her energy into small-scale farming, where she harvested gungo peas, corn, tomatoes, and bananas. She also sold mangoes in Clarendon and fresh fish in Old Harbour.

RAISED AS A BAPTIST

But she was no stranger to the Lord’s house, as she was raised as a Baptist and recalled having to wake up early mornings with her father, an elder in the local church, only to ring the church bell, signalling a call to worship.

She also spent many years singing alto in the church choir. She would later change her religious affiliation to Seventh-day Adventist, adhering rigorously to the belief that the Sabbath should be observed on Saturday.

Despite her faith in God’s rich blessings, Young confessed that she never thought that she would ever be so fortunate to live far beyond the promise of 70 years, especially outliving her husband, Sydney Young, of 69 years, who died at 101 years old, four months shy of 102 years old.

“Many times, I ask God why ... I never know it was so nice for God to spare my life,” she said, adding that it has been a pleasure witnessing the growth of her grand, great- grand and great-great-grandchildren.

She stressed, however, that she harboured no fear of dying and admitted to preparing her own eulogy every year, because she felt no one could appropriately articulate and summarise her life story like she can.

Among her three sons, two of whom are still alive, Young has around 27 grandchildren. Her 82- and 76-year-old sons currently live in England and the United States.

One of her fondest memories is when her son took her to England in 1986 and they toured various churches.

Psalm 38:4 – her favourite verse – reminds her of the foundations of her faith: “O taste and see that the LORD is good; blessed is the man that trusteth in him.”

Young, who is the oldest person in her district, remains quite active. Even though her grandkids advised her to stop doing housework when she reached 94 years old, Young still works to keep her environment clean by doing the laundry and occasional cleaning, in defiance of her relatives’ protests.

STILL HOLDING A NOTE

Though she utilises a walker to assist with stability, she is able to read without the need for prescription glasses, and still possesses the remarkable ability to hold a harmonious note as she sang the hymn, Blest Be The Tie That Binds.

“Blest be the tie that binds

Our hearts is Christian love.

The fellowship of kindred minds

Is like to that above.”

As Young sang, she reflected on the words of encouragement as testament of her unwavering faith.

Her family members, who still care for and love her, are delighted to see her alive and well.

Without any doubt, the affable centenarian has had a profound influence on her grand and great-grandchildren, who have grown up to take care of her and love her unconditionally, and have raised their own children in accordance with what they would have learnt from her.

One thing Loris Colbourne, the second grandchild of Young, can remember was that her ‘Granny’ was a stickler for the laws of the land and the principles found in the Good Book.

She recounted the advice given to her about dressing modestly, and commented on the shift in generational traditions as fashion becomes more revealing and acceptable.

“How me see dem a wear clothes now, you coulda never come ‘gainst granny,” she exclaimed.

“That thing can’t come outta me. I don’t like fi see woman expose themself, me nuh like fi see the clothes weh them a wear nowadays ... and because a dat, me instil in my daughter and grandchildren ... me nuffi see yuh leg, me nuffi see yuh breast,” she said.

Granny was described as a disciplinarian by her fifth granddaughter, Valery Coulbourne Joseph.

“Granny was a very serious granny,” she recalled, citing that she was the troublemaker in the family and would give “Granny the most run fi the money”.

Nevertheless, Coulbourne Joseph said that growing up with her grandmother was a delight and she was happy to see her reach the age of 100.

“Me feel good, because when me see granny a go up inna har nineties, me always pray fi har and a say, Lord, mek she mek it to hundred ... . It’s a good feeling fi know that you know somebody weh live fi so long, .and me feel blessed to have her,” she said.

In addition to being a godly woman, Young is well known as a talented cook in the neighbourhood, particularly for her popular potato and cornmeal puddings with a flaky crust on top, which draw large crowds to her front door.

Every Sabbath, the entire church would gather at her house for lunch and enjoy her signature way of preparing a flavourful pot of rice and peas with a sweet aftertaste, and which could be eaten without meat.

Young has taught her relatives that God will provide for, protect, and guide them through life, once they obey their parents and love God. This godly inheritance has transcended many generations in the family.

In a message of commendation from Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Young was lauded as a devoted community member who “stands as a valuable repository of Jamaica’s heritage and history”.

Holness urged Young to “maintain her exuberant attitude”, and to continue setting a good example as she imparts her knowledge to the younger generation.

Young was also acknowledged by Governor General Sir Patrick Allen in a letter, in which he implored her to celebrate her 100th birthday anniversary surrounded by those she loved as she embraces life and its many blessings.

asha.wilks@gleanerjm.com