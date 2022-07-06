Chief Justice tests positive for COVID-19

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Court Administration Division is reporting that Sykes is experiencing mild symptoms and is under the care of his doctors.

It says he will remain in isolation for seven days following which it is hoped that he will resume work at the Supreme Court.

