Appointment for criminal record goes online, Corporate Area pickup relocated

Starting today, persons who applied for criminal records must now collect the documents at the Police Officers' Club on Hope Road in St Andrew.

Collections will be allowed between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

No collections will be done at the downtown Kingston office.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) says the change forms part of its transformation thrust.

The changes will begin at the Kingston office for the first phase and will be rolled out to the other locations over time, the JCF notes.

As part of the move, manual appointments for criminal records have been discontinued and the process of setting a date has moved online.

How the appointment system works:

* After paying the requisite fee at the Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) office, persons must now visit the JCF website www.jcf.gov.jm to set an appointment. Click here

* The online process requires a digital photograph, pictures of the TAJ receipt and pictures of a valid government-issued ID.

* After completing the online application process, persons will receive an email with instructions on the next steps to take.

* Persons will be required to print the application form in colour and take it, along with the photo that was uploaded to the website, on the day of their appointment.

The JCF is advising that persons who made a manual application and were given a date after the July 25, 2022, must re-apply online to schedule their appointment and receive a new date and time.

Appointment dates prior to the 25th will be honoured.

