JPS warns customers against scam

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) is warning customers to be on the lookout for scammers.

The utility company says unscrupulous persons have been sending messages on WhatsApp and on social media platforms promising participants $30,000 if they click on the link sent to them.

This message is not from JPS and is a scam, the company underscored.

The light and power company says it is not sending any messages via WhatsApp or social spaces promising monies for clicking on links.

It is advising persons to check with the company for confirmation of any promotions being held from time to time.

