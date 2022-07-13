Senior NCB employee arrested in multimillion-dollar fraud

A senior employee of the National Commercial Bank was arrested by the police Fraud Squad on Wednesday over an alleged multimillion-dollar racket uncovered this week.

The man was nabbed in St Andrew.

Dane Nicholson, NCB's manager of special investigations in its Fraud Prevention Unit, declined to comment on the matter.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Anthony McLaughlin, who heads the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Division, confirmed the development.

But McLaughlin said he could not give additional details because he had just received a report on the matter.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Last May, a former NCB senior manager Andrea Gordon, who admitted to swindling $34 million from the financial institution, was sentenced to a total of seven years and six months in prison.

READ MORE: Former NCB manager imprisoned for seven and half years in embezzlement case

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.