Taxi driver gunned down while waiting to pick up wife at work

A widow has been left devastated after her husband was fatally shot while he waited to pick her up at work in St Andrew.

The attack happened around 11:40 on Tuesday night on Emerald Drive in St Andrew.

The deceased has been identified as 39-year-old taxi operator Kevin Grant, who was found in a Toyota Probox motor car by the police.

The body had multiple gunshot wounds.

His widow is employed at International Biscuits Limited (IBL), which is a part of the Seprod Group of Companies.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The factory is located on Valentine Drive, which connects to Emerald Drive.

Seprod chief executive officer Richard Pandohie told The Gleaner that information indicated that the taxi driver, who was waiting to pick up his wife, who is an employee at IBL, got into an altercation with gunmen who tried to rob him.

He was shot and killed in the attack.

A staff bus with five workers aboard was caught in the crossfire with a bullet hitting the windscreen.

No one aboard the bus was injured.

Pandohie described the incident as very traumatic for the workers who were on the bus.

He said counselling sessions are to be arranged, especially for the grieving widow.

Police say investigations are ongoing.

- Asha Wilks

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.