Colleagues salute Francis as a leader, mentor

Tearful councillors took time to pay tribute to their late colleague, Cleon Francis, who they described as a true leader, friend, and mentor during Thursday’s meeting of the Manchester Municipal Corporation.

Francis, who represented the Knockpatrick Division, died from COVID-19-related complications last week Friday.

His relatives, who were planning to attend yesterday’s meetings, aborted that plan as the grief was too much to bear, said Deputy Mayor Rohan Kennedy.

A floral tribute and a photo placed on Francis’ desk stood out in the solemn chamber as colleagues tried to process the death of the man they affectionately called ‘Pancho’.

“When I walk in and see this empty chair with flowers, and not being able to apologise for his absence, or text to say, ‘Pancho, where are you? You’re late. This is not you.’, it’s hard not to cry,” said a tearful Claudia Morant-Baker, councillor for the Porus Division.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Councillor Leroy Mitchell of the Walderston Division remembered the 52-year-old Francis as a devoted leader who was relentless in advocating for his division.

“Pancho wasn’t about money or wealth. Pancho was about the well-being of his people. Pancho was about uniting the council,” said Mitchell.

Dalton Brown, the People’s National Party-aligned councillor who represents the Alligator Pond Division, noted that Francis treated everyone equally, regardless of political affiliation.

Several colleagues commended Omar Miller, councillor of the Craighead Division, hailing him as a true friend and supporter of Francis, and thanked him for keeping the municipality abreast of Francis’ condition while hospitalised.

Miller said he had indeed lost a friend, confidant, and mentor.

Nathaniel Francis, the third of late councillor’s five children, told The Gleaner that he has been left numb by his father’s passing.

He recalled standing by his bedside at the University Hospital of the West Indies in St Andrew last Friday, optimistic that his father would make a full recovery.

And though the senior Francis spoke no words during the visit, his son found solace in gestures that suggested that he was cognisant of his presence and who he was.

“He was in isolation, but I was there. He saw that it was me. He made signals to me,” said the grieving son.

LEFT NUMB

Not long after the encounter, the senior Francis died.

“My grandfather came out and said, ‘Nathaniel, Daddy nuh mek it.’ I don’t know. Mi still a go through it. Still numb. Don’t know what to think. Still feel like him deh a the hospital, don’t know if him deh home,” said Nathaniel.

The 22-year-old fondly recalled truck rides across the parish with the father he said was helpful and kind.

“He loves to give. He prefers to give away and come home with nothing. He was always there for people, always a help people. He was always the one to call, no matter the situation. He was never one to judge,” said Nathaniel.

Known throughout Manchester as ‘Top Notch’, Francis founded the Top Notch Summer League football competition 12 years ago. This year’s staging is currently under way.

Dwayne Robinson, a close friend of Francis’, said he has taken up the mantle to continue what the late politician had started.

Robinson said that Francis was lauded for the camaraderie the competition fosters in the area and the opportunities it provides for vendors.

“We are gone four weeks into the competition, and he only did one week with us because he took sick in the second week, and I took it up on my head to say, ‘I’m not gonna stop’,“ Robinson told The Gleaner.

He added that since Francis’ death, people have reached out, offering to sponsor the event as a way of carrying on Francis’ legacy.

Vendors along Sunset Drive in Knockpatrick, where the competition is staged, spoke feelingly of Francis.

One vendor, Ileen Poyser, said: “That man is everything to everybody. Mi nuh know how wi a guh live without him, and mi nuh know who a go replace him, but anybody a come, dem affi come good.”

“Him live good with everybody, both Labourite and PNP,” added another vendor, Oliver Malcolm.

“You can go to Mr Francis with any problem you have. He’s a nice man. He’s well-missed,” said Malcolm, who lauded Francis for staging back-to-school treats and for spearheading several ventures to assist people.

Nordia Lewis, who works at a gas station in Knockpatrick, said Francis was a loyal customer who always gave good advice.

“Mr Francis was a sweet, loving, and kind person. The community will miss him – here and other places,” she told The Gleaner.

Similar sentiments were shared by Andre Reid, a friend and former employee of Francis’, who said he was so rattled by the news that he had to take time off from work.

Patrons at the Top Notch Plaza - which Francis owned - in the area, said passing was a great loss to central Manchester.

olivia.brown@gleanerjm.com