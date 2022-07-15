NCB employee charged in multimillion-dollar fraud

The National Commercial Bank (NCB) employee who was arrested in a multimillion-dollar fraud has been charged.

He's Arsenio Johnson, 32, a retail support officer who works at one of the bank's offices in St Andrew.

He has been charged with larceny as a servant, breaches of the Proceeds of Crime Act and Cybercrimes Act.

Johnson was arrested on Wednesday by members of the Fraud Squad of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

It's alleged that between January 2020 and July 2022 Johnson carried out a number of unauthorised transfers of monies from the banks' suspense account to two accounts associated with him.

Based on preliminary investigations $5.8 million has been defrauded, however an audit is being conducted to ascertain the exact value, a police statement said Friday.

Johnson was interviewed in the presence of his attorney on Friday, after which he was charged.

He is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on July 20.

