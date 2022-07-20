$145 million repair for Wakefield to Deeside roadway in Trelawny

The main road from Falmouth to Springvale in Trelawny is undergoing major repairs.

The National Works Agency (NWA) says the corridor is to be repaired in phases.

The first phase of the works commenced this week, with a focus on the four-kilometre from Wakefield to Deeside.

This section is to be rehabilitated through a contract valued at just over $145 million.

The project is being implemented by the agency under its Maintenance of Secondary Roads Programme.

Community Relations Officer for the NWA's Western Region, Janel Ricketts, says that the project involves drainage and base improvements, resurfacing of the roadway, sidewalk construction and installation of a pedestrian crossing and road markings.

The project will target the section of road between the Wakefield Police Station and the Hastings Baptist Church.

Ricketts says that, over the course of the next four months, motorists may experience delays as they traverse the corridor.

Motorists are being advised to obey warning signs and instructions of flag persons.

The NWA says the new works will complement the recent improvements along the stretch from Dromily to Deeside.

Those works were completed at a cost of $17 million.

This involved drainage improvement works and the reshaping and asphalting of the targeted sections of the road.

In the meantime, Ricketts explains that the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, through the NWA, was now actively exploring financial options for the rehabilitation of the remaining sections of the road from Falmouth to Springvale.

These sections total some 16-kilometres, much of which require reconstruction.

