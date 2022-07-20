Kingston motor vehicle inspector charged with fatal stabbing

Motor vehicle inspector 56-year-old Clive Lawrence has been charged with the stabbing death of a man on Charles Street in Kingston.

Lawrence, who is from Love Lane in Kingston, was charged on Tuesday with murder and wounding with intent after a question-and-answer interview.

Anton Stephens was killed on Saturday, April 30.

The police report that about 8:10 p.m. Lawrence and a woman, who is a relative of Stephens, were involved in a dispute while travelling in a Toyota Probox motor car.

According to the police, the pair reportedly arrived at Charles Street where the woman allegedly exited the vehicle and ran into the yard.

Lawrence allegedly chased her with a knife.

Stephens, who was in the yard at the time, intervened and insisted that Lawrence leave his premises, according to the police.

Lawrence then allegedly stabbed Stephens several times.

Another man who came to the assistance of Stephens also received stab wounds.

Lawrence reportedly escaped from the scene in the Toyota Probox motor car and was on the run until Tuesday, July 19, 2022, when he turned himself over to the police in the company of his attorney.

He was later charged.

