Corporate Hands | Sagicor Foundation puts $2.5m in youth summer programme

Claudette Ramdanie (right), branch manager, Sagicor Hope Road, assists in displaying the symbolic cheque in the value of $2.5 million, which represents sponsorship of this year’s Teach the Youth programme, donated by Sagicor Foundation. Others (from left) are Tavoy Barrett, president of the Students Union Council; Ddjonaa Thomas, a volunteer representing HEART /NSTA Trust; and Avion Shaw, director of community services. They were at the launch of this year’s Teach the Youth programme, which is being hosted under the theme: ‘Bridging the Gap; Rebuilding the Future’.