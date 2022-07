MINI Latin America and the Caribbean recently hosted their second staging of the MINI Content Club, a regional competition that invited content creators in 12 countries to submit photos and videos that portray any of the brand’s vehicles and embodying their ethos of ‘Big Love’. Mellisa Bailey, sales manager for MINI Jamaica, presents Omar McKay, photographer and cinematographer, with his prize of a Nikon COOLPIX B,500-megapixel camera for placing second in the video category.