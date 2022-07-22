Clarendon councillors livid at cancellation of ‘Own Your Own Device’ programme

CLARENDON COUNCILLORS have expressed outrage at the cancellation of the ‘Own Your Own Device’ initiative by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

In a correspondence from the ministry that was read at the monthly sitting of the Clarendon Municipal Corporation on July 13, it was stated that the initiative, which should have been executed under the Social and Economic Recovery and Vaccine Programme within the 2021-2022 financial year, would not be pursued as previously communicated in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, Ministry of Education and Youth, and E-Learning, an agency of the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology.

Uphell Purcell, councillor for the York Town Division, called the decision a “disgrace” as he fumed that he was already being quizzed by residents as to when the devices would be delivered.

“This is a disgrace! I want you to take this up very seriously with the minister; it can’t happen. We want wi device dem fi give wi citizen; mi want it,” he ranted as he asked Mayor of May Pen Winston Maragh to intervene.

“I need mine. The children need it, and we cannot afford them not to get it. And now I promise them, because the Government tell me that I must send in the names and I send it in, and today, after about six months, and we can’t get it,” he continued his tirade.

He said councillors will be blamed and the decision to scrap the programme puts them in a bad light, even as he called on Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie to ensure that he receives his 10 for his division.

Sean Barnswell, councillor for the Hayes Division, said the decision is not something that can be overlooked, calling it a poor one.

“It doesn’t speak [well] of how they take this situation of education of our children while being at home, whatever the situation is. But it can only help to enhance the learning ability in school,” he said, as he declared “shame on the ministry” for deciding to scrap the programme.

Radcliffe McDonald, councillor of the Toll Gate Division, said it is sad to know that the Government has gone back on its word amid queries from residents about the gadgets.

“I myself, I get the call every day; this is not political, this is a reality. If you made a promise, we have to find a way and get it to them. Things like this come back to haunt you sometimes,” he argued.

Carlton Bailey, councillor for the Milk River Division, contended that councillors are being set up. He said that after the announcement was made, councillors acted on it and went to their various divisions, identifying with dispatch the persons who needed the gadgets.

“Now, we are being told that nothing like that is going to happen ... . It is things like these why people is of the opinion that politicians a tief, a con artist, a ginal, and you can’t blame them.”

