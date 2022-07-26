Namibia president for Jamaica 60 state visit

President of Namibia Dr Hage G Geingob and his wife, Monica Geingos are to due on the island for a state visit from August 4 to 8.

The Office of the Prime Minister says the two are special guests for Jamaica's celebration of 60 years of political independence on August 6.

The visit also marks 60 years of diplomatic relations between Jamaica and Namibia.

This will be the first time President Geingob is visiting Jamaica.

During the visit, the president will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Norman Manley International Airport and will be met by state and government officials.

President Geingob will address a special sitting of Parliament to mark Jamaica's 60th anniversary of Independence.

He will also pay a courtesy call on the Governor General, Sir Patrick Allen.

President Geingob will also meet with Prime Minister Andrew Holness and engage in bilateral discussions with the government.

The scheduled activities for President Geingob include the Jamaica 60 Independence Grand Gala and laying a wreath at the shrine of Jamaica's first National Hero, Marcus Garvey.

