'Dem deal wid dem wicked' - Two men found dead on Maxfield Ave

Published:Monday | August 1, 2022 | 10:58 AM
The police believe the killings took place around 12:30 a.m. on August 1, 2022

The bodies of two men were found with gunshot wounds at a dilapidated house on Maxfield Avenue in St Andrew on Monday morning. 

Residents reported hearing gunfire in the area. 

The men were discovered in an upstairs room of the two-storey building. 

“Dem deal wid dem wicked… up deh messy… Wul heap a shot dem give dem," said an investigator, describing the scene. 

The police believe the killings took place around 12:30 a.m.

Teams from the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the Jamaica Defence Force are on the scene. 

