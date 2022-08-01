'Dem deal wid dem wicked' - Two men found dead on Maxfield Ave
Published:Monday | August 1, 2022 | 10:58 AM
The bodies of two men were found with gunshot wounds at a dilapidated house on Maxfield Avenue in St Andrew on Monday morning.
Residents reported hearing gunfire in the area.
The men were discovered in an upstairs room of the two-storey building.
“Dem deal wid dem wicked… up deh messy… Wul heap a shot dem give dem," said an investigator, describing the scene.
The police believe the killings took place around 12:30 a.m.
Teams from the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the Jamaica Defence Force are on the scene.
