'Dem deal wid dem wicked' - Two men found dead on Maxfield Ave

The bodies of two men were found with gunshot wounds at a dilapidated house on Maxfield Avenue in St Andrew on Monday morning.

Residents reported hearing gunfire in the area.

The men were discovered in an upstairs room of the two-storey building.

“Dem deal wid dem wicked… up deh messy… Wul heap a shot dem give dem," said an investigator, describing the scene.

The police believe the killings took place around 12:30 a.m.

Teams from the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the Jamaica Defence Force are on the scene.

