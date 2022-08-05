Amphibious Excavator: NIC’s gentle giant

Its operating weight of 23.41 metric tonnes, or over 46,000 pounds, with a boom capable of reaching 15.73 metres along the ground and a digging depth ability of 11.69 metres, makes the 320 Model Amphibious Excavator quite an imposing machine, even by traditional heavy-duty machinery standards. In fact, it’s a behemoth.

However, despite its size, the flexibility and dexterity of this state-of-the-art piece of equipment afforded by the 360-degree rotational capability of the upper structure, and which provides all-round visibility by means of a camera system affixed to the front and rear, definitely make it a standout. It requires only one operator, being fully computerised with an LCD touch screen to enable programming and monitoring of the machine.

The CAT Amphibious Excavator which cost the Government of Jamaica $82.89 million was officially commissioned into service on Wednesday, at Rocky Hill, St Elizabeth. It will allow for the cleaning of the Upper and Lower Morass in the parish with more than 20 communities set to benefit from its operation.

Chief executive officer of the National Irrigation Commission (NIC), Joseph Gyles, explained that it will be used to manage the drainage in a number of the tributaries of the Black River, in an effort to control the risk of flooding, especially now that we are well into the annual Atlantic hurricane season.

INVALUABLE

For Gyles, the excavator is an invaluable asset that will be a game changer for the NIC, allowing it to employ cutting-edge technology in carrying out tasks which before had been done mainly by backhoes, excavators and other traditional heavy-duty earth movement machinery which were ill-equipped for the delicate operations this gentle giant is destined to carry out. It is estimated that it will be deployed to operate in at least 42,000 metres of drainage area in St Elizabeth, annually.

Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, Dermon Spence, told The Gleaner that despite its weight, the level of buoyancy the 320 Amphibious Excavator enjoys allows it to effectively float on water, making it ideal for operating in marshland, in as little as four to six feet of water. Its bucket capacity of 1-1.5 cubic metre coupled with its extensive range puts it well ahead of anything else.

In thanking Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Pearnel Charles Jr, Gyles gave the assurance that it would be well cared for.

“I am assuring you that the true worth of this machine is in its effective utilisation and the fulfilment of its purpose. It is therefore the NIC’s inescapable duty to ensure that a robust maintenance programme will be implemented to safeguard this asset and enhance its longevity.”

– Christopher Serju