Gov’t committed to improving human-trafficking rank – Mayne

DESPITE JAMAICA’S failure to improve its Tier Two human-trafficking ranking by the United States, the Holness administration says it is committed to stamping out the “egregious” crime.

“It is very sad that our most vulnerable victims are the children,” Zavia Mayne, state minister in the Ministry of National Security, said during the unveiling ceremony for an anti-human trafficking billboard along Port Henderson Road in Portmore, St Catherine, last Saturday.

“Some have become victims because of circumstances such as seeking a better life. They are often sent to work and become entrapped by this very heartrending and egregious act. It is very serious and the Government is supporting the drive to prevent, protect, and prosecute those involved.”

Tier Two in the United States Department of State Trafficking in Persons Report denotes countries whose governments do not meet minimum standards, but which are making significant steps towards becoming compliant.

That goal remains an objective of the Government, the state minister insisted.

“We have started by [making] legislative changes, which now makes mandatory confinement instead of fines for those found guilty of human trafficking. You cannot just pay a fine and go back. It is a dangerous crime for which you must go to prison,” Mayne said.

He emphasised the need for public assistance in giving information, even at mere suspicion, as human trafficking is a worldwide phenomenon which requires collaborative solutions.

Former human-trafficking victim Shamere McKenzie, who is now a crusader against the crime, said education is the most effective means of shielding the vulnerable.

“I think that, if I touch one life, then it would have worth my effort. So I am planning to go on to the street (Back Road) and speak to the ladies,,” McKenzie said.

“Sometimes they may smile and we think that all is good, but they need support, as I am here because I received support.”

The former victim has placed emphasis on empowering children.

Chairman of the Trafficking in Persons Task Force, Courtney Williams, has called for more support in confronting the problem.

“The task force is comprised of 24 members of different agencies. We discuss how to work together to deal with human trafficking. Although we meet monthly, we need the support of the public to be successful in fighting against this scourge,” said Williams, who is also permanent secretary in the Ministry of National Security.

Senior Superintendent Christopher Phillips, commander of the St Catherine South Police Division, has endorsed the need for multi-stakeholder support.

“The police conducted operations here from time to time and we are seeing young girls. Although no official report, there are indicators that some of the young women have been brought to the location under duress,” Phillips said.

The site of the billboard was also indicative that the Government was taking the fight to the front lines of human trafficking, as Port Henderson Road is an unofficial ‘red light’ district and is also known as Back Road.

Girls as young as 15 years old have reportedly been transported to the commercial corridor, a seedy haven for sex shops, with handlers and pimps negotiating for them to have sex with clients. Prostitution is illegal in Jamaica.

“It is very good that them unveil this billboard around here, most of the victims are ignorant, they can look and learn,” said Melrose Johnson, who attended the event.

