Kim Mair is new chair of CVSS

Kim Mair, chief executive officer of the JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation is the new chair of the Council of Voluntary Social Services (CVSS). She replaces outgoing chair, Saffrey Brown.

Mair was appointed to the post at the annual general meeting (AGM) of the CVSS which was held recently in a hybrid format.

In her acceptance speech, Mair said the appointment was an emotional one as her father, the late Carlton Levy was a former chairman of the CVSS executive board for the years 2004-2007.

“This appointment is something I take very seriously. It means a great deal to me. I commit to strengthening the relationships in this organisation, growing the membership and volunteer base of the organisation and increasing our funding,” she added.

Kerry Scott, who was the former treasurer, was appointed the new vice chair. Other new members of the executive team are Apryl-Ann Walker, treasurer; Suzette Morris, and Dr Ronald Blake, directors.

Gary ‘Butch’ Hendrickson, president of the CVSS said that the organisation represents a collective energy of people who have pledged to remain loyal to improving the lives of the Jamaican people.

“This is our 82nd year of collaborating, volunteering, serving and supporting as a council. We have demonstrated resilience in our mission to bring together all the resources to educate, empower foster the growth of our people,” he said.

The CVSS president, however, pointed out that for the organisation to leave no one behind, the council must take steps to emerge from the routine, the mundane and responsive operation and continue to adopt proactive approaches that are vibrant and fresh, employing and engaging more innovative tools to promote volunteerism.

Outgoing chair, Brown said that it is important to appoint people to the board who are willing to work and are committed to the organisation’s mission to move it forward.

“I ask as the years go by and you look at who your new members are on the board, that it is not a popularity contest and this board is not just a prestige board. This is a working board. This is a ‘roll up your sleeves’ and make a difference board,” she advised.

She, however, noted that it is important to have a cohesive board that works together as more will be achieved in this way. Brown also encouraged the members to stay committed to creating real change and impact.