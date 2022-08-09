Clarendon police head urges church to stand up against crime

Commanding officer for the Clarendon Police Senior Superintendent Glenford Miller has called for the church community to do more to help the fight against crime.

“A lot of persons have been shot, a lot of persons have been killed, we have a little boy who they take away and no one can find him. Serious things a happen. These are things we need the church to rise up and lick out against because we need a spiritual awakening in this country of ours,” charged Miller.

He was addressing the Longville Park Divisional Church Service at the Miracle Tabernacle Free Town Church of God of Prophecy on Sunday.

Miller called for the church to pray for the police as he argued that the constabulary cannot survive without God.

Stating that the time is now for the church to say “enough is enough”, he invited Christians to “stand up and stamp out crime and criminals out of the society.

“As police officers, we can do nothing, as a matter of fact, we can't even solve crime if it is not for the Lord on our side. We need the support of the church to make not just Clarendon but Jamaica a better place,” he shared.

Miller argued that fear is holding some persons back from joining in the fight against crime.

“You know the saying, 'we all want to go to heaven but none of us want to die', none of us want to be the one, so as a result of that, we see nothing, we hear nothing, and we do nothing. And we watch criminals flourish,” he said.

Referencing the Jamaica 60 celebrations, the senior policeman questioned if Jamaica is really independent or if citizens are really free.

Freedom, argued Miller, is going home and not having to lock oneself behind grilles, which he asserted is a false sense of freedom.

Freedom, he shared, will come when all persons are united in fighting crime and violence.

“Pray for us, we need it because it is not an easy road, it is rough and we cannot do it alone. We need your support church in this fight against crime and violence because whatever is wrong with Jamaica we can fix it by what is right with Jamaica and if we believe that we are the right persons for Jamaica, we can fix it.”

- Cecelia Campbell-Livingston

