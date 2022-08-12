We have no land for sale in Old Harbour – NLA

The National Land Agency is advising the public that it does not have any land for sale within Old Harbour, St Catherine or its environs.

This includes properties in the Church Street and Thetford areas.

The agency is encouraging potential investors to do their due diligence before engaging in any arrangement for these lands or any other properties.

And members of the public are being urged to exercise vigilance and to contact the agency if they have queries about any land or property.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.