Turbid conditions disrupt water supply in sections of Clarendon

The National Water Commission is reporting that high turbidity levels are currently impacting operations at several of its facilities in Clarendon.

The impacted plants are Drummond Spring, Peace River and New Ground.

This has caused a disruption in regular water supply to customers served by the facilities.

Areas impacted are: Drummond Spring, Beckford, Kraal, Iron Gate, Trumpit Tree, Peace River, Gloucester, Victoria, Lodge, Thompson Town, Cove, Wesleyan Gully, Blackwood, Elgin, New Ground, Peterkin, Suttons, Summerfield, Rose Hill, Chapelton and Sangsters Heights Housing Scheme.

Customers are being advised that once conditions are favourable, the necessary remedial activities will be carried out to facilitate the re-start of operations and water supply distribution.

The commission says every effort will be made to restore water supply within the shortest possible time.

