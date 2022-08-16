Tue | Aug 16, 2022

Tour operator gunned down while transporting tourists in Negril

Published:Tuesday | August 16, 2022 | 10:46 AM
After being shot, the tour operator lost control of his vehicle, which crashed into a wall.

A tour operator was shot and killed by gunmen while transporting two tourists in Negril, Westmoreland on Monday night.

The deceased is 53-year-old Byron Grey of West End in Negril.

The police report that about 11:10 p.m., Grey was transporting two male tourists in his Toyota Voxy bus along the West End main road when two men travelling on a motorcycle rode up beside the vehicle.

The men then pulled handguns and opened fire hitting Grey multiple times.

He lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into a wall.

The gunmen subsequently fled the scene.

The police were summoned and upon arrival Grey, who was discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, was rushed to the Savanna-La-Mar Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The tourists who were being transported by Grey were not hurt in the shooting.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.