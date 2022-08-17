Sub-machine gun recovered in St Catherine

The police are reporting the seizure of a sub-machine gun and a magazine on McVickers Lane, Old Harbour Road in St Catherine.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

The police report that a team conducted an operation in the area on Tuesday where a premises was searched and the weapon seized.

Investigations continue.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.