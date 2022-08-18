INDECOM probing police killing of unidentified man

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is probing a police fatal shooting of an unidentified man along Waltham Park Road in St Andrew, early Thursday morning.

INDECOM says the police have stated that two officers were travelling along Waltham Park Road, when they were alerted by a woman, who alleged she was being robbed by a man with a knife.

The officers report that during their intervention they were attacked by the man with a knife.

In response, both officers fired their weapons in the direction of the man.

The injured man was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

INDECOM says the officers involved have given initial accounts of the incident to the investigative team and have been notified to provide a statement and attend the office of the Commission to be interviewed.

The incident scene was processed by INDECOM and a knife and the service firearms of the concerned officers were collected.

Meanwhile, the Commission is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the deceased, who is of dark complexion, has plaited hair and a birth mark on his left thigh.

