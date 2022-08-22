Guyana records first Monkeypox case

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – Guyana on Monday became the latest Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country to confirm a case of the Monkeypox virus with health officials saying that the patient is hospitalised in a stable condition.

Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony said health authorities are conducting contact-tracing and that the patient, a man, lives in Region Four. He said several persons have been quarantined

“We are now working with the patient; the patient is stable and we'll continue working with that patient to make sure that everything is fine,” Dr. Anthony said in a video posted on the government's Department of Public Information website.

The patient has been admitted to the Ocean View Infectious Disease Hospital. He is in his 50s, and was first suspected of being infected over the last weekend.

The Health Minister said the government is working with the Pan American Health Organisation to obtain test kits as well as a supply of vaccines from the lone global manufacture.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Dr. Anthony said with the emergence of Guyana's first case of monkeypox, Guyana has activated its response.

This includes laboratories, trained laboratory personnel and physicians who have been trained to identify the viral diseases. He said there is no need to panic but he is appealing to Guyanese to take all precautions.

More than 42,000 cases have been detected in 95 countries including Barbados, Jamaica, The Bahamas and Bermuda.

The symptoms of the virus include a rash that initially looks like pimples or blisters and may be painful or itchy. Other symptoms of Monkeypox can include, fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion, muscle aches and backache, headache as well as sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.