Senior policeman's son drowns in St Catherine

Head of the St Andrew Central Police Division, Senior Superintendent Marlon Nesbeth, is now mourning the death of his son, Matthew Nesbeth.

The 23-year-old, who is a graduate of Kingston College, reportedly drowned at the Caymanas Mineral Bath in St. Catherine on Sunday.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit confirmed his death.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.