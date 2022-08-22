Usain Bolt files trademarks for 'To the World' pose

Jamaican track superstar Usain Bolt has filed a trademark application for his famous victory pose, US financial website Bloomberg has reported.

The Olympic and World Champion is reportedly seeking to sell sunglasses, jewellery, bags, clothing and sporting goods bearing the logo.

The trademarks being sought will also cover restaurants and sports bars.

Bloomberg says Bolt filed the application with the US Patent and Trademark Office on August 17.

Bolt first did his signature victory pose, dubbed the 'To the World', during the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, China, where he set world records in the 100- and 200-metre races.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.